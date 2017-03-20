‘Crucial to have module to strengthen family institution’

Fatimah (front row, third right), Noriah (front row, third left), and Mohamad Solhi (front row, second right) in a group photo with workshop participants. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: It is vital to come up with a module that can help strengthen the family institution, specifically couples at high risk of divorce, said Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, this is in view of the alarming number of divorce cases in the state; in particular among Muslim couples.

“Based on the percentage of divorce cases in Sarawak, 62 per cent involved Muslim couples.

“As such, we have to come up with a module or organise a programme that can assist these couples, particularly Muslim couples, to help strengthen their marriage,” she said at the ‘Till Jannah: Smart Marriage Workshop’ at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Fatimah also pointed out that statistics showed an increasing number of divorce cases in the state in the past five years — 2,346 cases in 2012; 2,323 in 2013, 2,409 in 2014; 2,657 in 2015; and 2,670 last year.

The highest number of divorce cases, she said, involved couples aged 21 to 30, followed by those between the ages of 31 to 40.

“Based on analysis carried out, among the factors for divorce among Muslim and non-Muslim couples are incompatibility, financial problems, third-party, domestic abuse, drug abuse, alcohol abuse and polygamy,” she disclosed.

Around 20 Muslim couples attended the workshop which was the second series to be held this year.

Present were state Women and Family Department director Noriah Ahmad and workshop speaker Mohamad Solhi Mohamad Sharif from Uwais Followership Academy.