First batch of NS trainees from central Sarawak heads to Bukit Saban camp

(Front, standing from right) Rosli, Khiu and Rusman surrounded by the trainees in a group photo on board one of the buses heading for Bukit Saban NS Camp in Betong.

SIBU: The first batch of 124 National Service (NS) trainees from the state’s central region will undergo training at Bukit Saban NS Camp in Betong this year, which marks the 14th series of the programme.

Junaco Park NS Camp Commander Lt Col Rusman Sanip came to the send-off at Sibu Town Square Phase One yesterday, where he was joined by Bumimas NS Camp Commander Major Rosli Harun and Junaco Park Camp project coordinator Khiu Siong Hii.

According to Rusman, the trainees come from Song, Mukah, Pulau Bruit, Matu, Daro, Julau and Kanowit.

“The NS programme is where the trainees will be properly trained, to turn them into responsible Malaysians. Various modules have been prepared for them. Additionally, the NS serves a very important role in promoting and strengthening the spirit of unity in all the trainees, who come from various racial and religious backgrounds,” he said.

Rusman also commended Khiu for coming to the send-off. “It’s his (Khiu’s) sense of honour in being a part of the programme that has prompted him to come to the send-off today, despite none of the trainees are assigned to the two NS camps here (Junaco Park and Bumimas).

“Khiu has come here to wish the trainees all the best in their coming training,” he said. This first group will be undergoing NS training till May 18.