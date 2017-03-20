Five years jail for tech savvy Peeping Tom if found guilty

KOTA KINABALU: A man faces imprisonment of up to five years if he is found guilty of taking pictures in a ladies’ washroom by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Sharif Saiful Hassim Abiluddin, 20, had allegedly tried to take photos using a mobile phone in a ladies’ room at Oceanus Waterfront Mall on Feb 10 at around 4.10pm.

He faces a charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code for intending to insult the modesty of a 26-year-old woman, which also carries liability to a fine in addition to the jail term, or both, upon conviction.

However, Sharif denied intending to take pictures and told the court that he had only gone into the wrong washroom by accident.

Following his not guilty plea, Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie put off the case to March 23 for pre-trial case management.

The case was prosecuted by prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit.