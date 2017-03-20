Hazmat team responds quickly to mercury spill

The Hazmat team cleaning the spill area.

KUCHING: The swift action of a hazardous materials (Hazmat) emergency response team kept a man and his daughter out of danger after a mercury spill occurred at a home in Tabuan Jaya Baru here last Saturday night.

The Hazmat team from Tabuan Jaya fire station and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team from Batu Lintang fire station led by Nurzainuldin Marzukie rushed to the site after receiving a distress call at 8.15pm.

It is learnt that the father had accidentally dropped the thermometer, which he was using to take the temperature of his daughter who was not feeling well.

Mercury then spilled onto the floor and traces were believed to have fallen on both of them.

The Hazmat team immediately cleaned the traces from the victims as well as the site.

Additionally, all residents in the house were also treated by the EMRS team before the operation ended at 9.46pm.