Khalid: No leads in abduction of pastor, believes case ‘over-publicised’

KULAI: The police have no leads to the abduction of pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, confirmed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He repeated his advice to the public against over-generating publicity for the case to enable the police to conduct their investigation smoothly.

“Too much speculation in the media could endanger the victim. I am worried, because our investigation is in a stalemate as we don’t have further information on the missing pastor. I believe it is due to too much publicity.

“To the media, individuals and NGO who want to get involved in kidnap cases, shut your bloody mouth; you are putting the victim in a high degree of danger,” he told reporters here today, on the abduction of Koh on Feb 13.

On the case involving a 31-year-old part-time Uber driver who was charged with demanding RM30,000 from Koh’s son, Jonathan, at Paradigm Mall at 9.46pm on March 6, Khalid said the man was not involved in the pastor’s abduction.

“The people who abducted pastor Raymond are obviously very meticulous and when people keep blabbering till the whole world knows, we can’t tell what has become of him.

“There’s no lead now. I’m with the family. We are worried too,” he added.

Of another kidnap case involving a housewife, he said Malaysian police with the help of Indonesian and Singaporean authorities managed to rescue the victim.

“Yesterday morning we rescued a housewife who was kidnapped 27 days ago in Johor Bahru. We have returned her safe and sound to her family,” he said.

He revealed six individuals had been detained in Batam and 12 others, in Johor Bahru in connection with the case. The suspects have been remanded for seven days from today.

“We will discuss with the Attorney-General with regard to the suspects who were detained by Indonesian authorities in Batam,” he said.

The victim was abducted from her home around 3.30am and brought to Batam before being confined in a house at a farm there.

“In this case, the criminals did not contact the family for almost two weeks. This is where it is important and crucial for the family to cooperate with police, without drawing too much public attention to it.

“Alhamdulillah, it ended successfully,” he noted.

On the possible involvement of the housemaid in the case, Khalid said the element was being investigated. – Bernama