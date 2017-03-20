Local vendor arrested to aid probe into assault on MBKS officers

The vegetable vendor (centre) being taken to Kuching District police headquarters.

KUCHING: A local vegetable vendor, in his 40s, was arrested yesterday in connection with the attack on two enforcement officers from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) early this month.

Police apprehended the man at Mile 7 around noon and later took him to the district police headquarters here.

It is reported that the vendor together with five other men assaulted the MBKS personnel at Stutong Community Market here around 8pm on March 3.

It is learned that during their routine inspection the night before, the enforcement officers had told the vendor that he could not open his business earlier than the stipulated time – at or after 8pm.