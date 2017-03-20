Motorcyclist badly hurt in accident while returning from workplace

Paramedics ready to take the man to Marudi Hospital.

MARUDI: A 26-year-old general worker suffered serious injuries after he was involved in an accident at Mile 6 of Poyut/Lubok Nibong Road near here on Saturday.

It was a passer-by on her way to a longhouse at Sungai Brit who first saw the man by the roadside – unconscious, with blood on his face.

There was also a wrecked motorcycle near him.

Upon checking, police later found that the man was from Rumah Damu at Sungai Muam.

It is believed that he was on his way home from his workplace in town when the accident struck.

The victim was first brought to Marudi Hospital before he was referred to Miri Hospital that same evening.