One phone theft suspect nabbed, two others still at large

The suspect (centre) who is expected to be remanded to facilitate police investigation.

KUCHING: One of the women suspected to have stolen mobile phones from an outlet in Tabuan Jaya here last Friday was apprehended by police at around 2.30pm yesterday.

The 24-year-old suspect, who is unemployed, was picked up from a house in Kampung Sungai Periuk by a team of CID officers here.

Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said initial investigation revealed that the suspect had been under arrest three times, for cases involving theft and drug abuse.

He said the shoplifting suspect also tested positive for Methamphetamine (Syabu).

The suspect admitted to complicity in the recent mobile phone theft along with two other suspects who are still at large, said Ahmad.

He said the suspect will face interrogation when placed under remand.

Last Friday, the affected outlet operator, 30, reported four mobile devices missing when he was closing up for the day at 9.30pm. The stolen items were estimated at more than RM8,000.

Contacted on Saturday, Ahmad said his men had received a report on the case.

“The footage from the security cameras inside the premises shows two women committing the theft, which resulted in losses amounting to RM8,105,” he added.

As at press-time, police were still in the process of identifying the remaining two suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.