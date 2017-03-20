Sarawak all geared up for ‘Year of Internet Economy’ — Awang Tengah

Awang Tengah (second row, sixth left) and other VIP guests with the pupils and teachers in a group photo after the presentation of certificates.

LAWAS: The state government is gearing towards making 2017 the ‘Year of Internet Economy’.

Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said such commitment was in line with the national target set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“The fast growth in today’s digital world has slowly changed the conventional way of living of the people, including those in the rural areas. Thus, it is important to be adaptable to digital technology; otherwise, we would be left behind particularly in the fields of business and trading,” he said in his opening address at the presentation of

certificates to participants of the ‘Cambridge ICT Starters Programme for Sarawak Primary Schools’ here recently.

Awang Tengah said the government has always been striving to develop and instil information and communications technology (ICT) skills in the students.

“Although many schools in the rural areas lack various facilities, this will not stop the government from continuing to develop and enhance the ICT skills of the students there.

“The government is working hard to improve and upgrade the facilities towards boosting ICT development in the state.”

Adding on, Awang Tengah said in improving Internet literacy among the people, it was also crucial to teach them to become wise users and to never abuse the Internet.

Further, he said his ministry had been working with Danawa Education in the field of digital transformation for Sarawak over the past few years, following a smart partnership between both sides which was forged in 2004.

On the digital transformation aspiration, Awang Tengah said the international methodology and accreditation demanded Danawa Education to provide the ICT programme syllabus for the Cambridge International examination to the students in the state.

Meanwhile, 1,742 students from 112 rural schools across the state were involved in the Cambridge Starters programme here. From this number, 1,685 students passed the examination and were entitled to receive their certificates.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agung, Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Lawas District Officer Hussaini Hakim, Lawas District Education Officer Awang @ Ibrahim Awang, Danawa Education chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, and Cambridge ICT Starters Examination Malaysia director Ng Kim Huat.