Sarawak team in third spot at science and maths Olympiad

Fadillah (seated third right), Norol (seated centre), Dr Annuar (seated third left) and others in a group photo with the Science and Mathematics Olympiad winners.

KUCHING: Sarawak made a respectable showing when it won third place for Best Team in the Science category at the national-level Science and Mathematics Olympiad which was held over three days at International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in Kuantan, Pahang.

In first place for this category was the Selangor team followed by Negeri Sembilan in second place.

Muhammad Hafizuddin Mahmood from SMK (A) Tun Ahmad Zaidi and Mohd Safaraz Addi Shiful Rizal of Kolej Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang, Miri also did the state proud when they won second place in the Mathematics and Science categories respectively.

In the Mathematics category, first place was won by Wan Muhammad Azim Wan Mohd Zain from Kelantan while third place went to Syamil Haziq Sazally of Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Shahida Hamzah of Federal Territories emerged first in the Science category while Muhammad Zuhairi Yusri of Pahang ended third,

On hand to present the winners with their prizes were Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia (Gagasan) president and Pahang Health, Human Resources and Special Functions Committee chairman Datuk Norol Azali Sulaiman.

The Olympiad, which ended yesterday, saw 3,736 students from 800 schools nationwide participating, kicking off with state-level competitions prior to the finals at IIUM.

Organised by Gagasan, the competition aimed at creating an innovative generation starting at the grassroots level as well as to increase the level of interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects among Malay and Bumiputera students.

Also present was Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee.