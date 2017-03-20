Sibu needs TS50 plan to complement TN50 — SUPP man

Joseph Chieng (seated fifth from left) with some of the participants in Transfomasi Nasional 50 forum.

SIBU: SUPP Bukit Assek Branch Youth chief Joseph Chieng said Sibu would need Transformasi Sibu 2050 (TS50) plan to surge forward together with Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Speaking at the maiden TN50 forum co-hosted by JCI Chapter of Sibu Mandarin, Sarikei Repok and Sarikei in a leading hotel here last Friday, he said Sibu should not stand still because the other towns and cities in Sarawak were moving forward aggressively.

Chieng said 30 years ago, townsfolk were talking about the road and drain conditions and he was sad they were still talking about these today.

“Where will Sibu be in 2050 as our prime minister aspires to build a progressive nation in the solidarity and strength of the people? If Sibu is still talking about road and drain conditions by then, we are a failure,” he said.

Chieng said Transformasi Nasional 2050 was launched by Najib this year in his people-first principle to build the nation with the unity and power of the people, adding that the difference between Vision 2020 and TN50 was that Vision 2020 was formulated and implemented by the government at the top, working its way down to the people

“For TN50, it focuses on the people, and it lets their aspiration form the base to work its way up, paving way for young people to play a major role,” he said.

Chieng agreed with Youth Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that TN50 was for the aspiration of the people and not for the benefits of political leaders.

“I am confident TN50 will unite all people towards skill technology led by the youths and the community-based infrastructure development and economic growth will take flight. This is an aspiration that should not be politicised, or else, the people will lose again,” he added.

For the people of Sarawak, he said they should have their own aspiration in line with Transfomasi Nasional 50 and Sibu folks needed to inject new ideas, innovation and creativity in this process.

“This is what I am referring to in Transfomasi Sibu 2050. We need now to gather the voices of our young people. Transformasi Sibu should not be one for the benefits of the political leaders,” he pointed out.

Chieng felt Sibu should have short, medium and long-term plans, citing the short term five-year plan should be one that addresses the infrastructure problems.

For the medium 10-year plan, he said Sibu should look into building a central Sarawak network to promote industrial growth while the long-term plan stretching to 30 years should have a rail system to link Sibu with other towns for greater commercial connectivity.

Chieng hoped more TN50 sessions would be held in future as a platform to voice out aspirations for development in central Sarawak.