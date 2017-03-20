Study on railway line to Sandakan, Kudat underway – Sabah DCM

KOTA KINABALU: The State Railway Department will be undertaking a study on extending its services all the way to the east coast of Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Infrastructure Development Minister Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan said RM1 million has been approved to conduct the study.

“We will be looking at extending the railway line all the way to Sandakan and even to Kudat,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the latest development in the State Railway Department here this morning.

Pairin later took the train to Beaufort where he officiated the launching of the department’s new Diesel Multiple Train (DMU) which will be used to serve the Beaufort-Tenom route.

The DMU was acquired at a cost of RM7.62 million from India and has a carrying capacity of 192 passengers, travelling up to 90km/h.