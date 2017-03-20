SUPP reiterates stand against amendment to Act 355

Dr Sim Kui Hian

KUCHING: SUPP has categorically reaffirmed its stance to vote against the proposed amendment to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355 if the Bill is tabled by PAS or any other party in the current parliament session.

Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Act 355 Bill contravenes the Federal Constitution and is contradictory to the Malaysia Agreement, 1963.

“The proposed amendment infringes Article 8 and 121 of the Federal Constitution as it goes against the spirit and intent of Malaysia Agreement in 1963,” he said in a statement,

He reminded all parties, be it PAS or Umno, not to purposely breach the spirit and intent of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, more so to destroy the peace and stability that has been harnessed by all Malaysians for the last 54 years.

“I urge Sarawak BN component parties to be fully united to defend the Constitution and say ‘NO’ to the Act 355 Bill,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also Local Government Minister and a Senator, is currently in Washington DC, USA for American College of Cardiology Annual Conference.