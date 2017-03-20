Two killed after car hits power pole at Jln Sri Aman-Serian

Firefighters work together to extricate the bodies out of the wrecked car.

SRI AMAN: Two people were killed after the car that they were on together with three other passengers crashed into an electricity pole at KM31 of Jalan Sri Aman-Serian early yesterday.

The driver Sultan Untang, 43, and front-seat passenger Romualdo Alim, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene while Michael Robert, 22, Maxson Robert and Donna Putra – both 18 – sustained minor injuries.

According to Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the accident is said to have occurred around 6.30am.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw that the car had turned turtle, with the driver and the front passenger pinned to their seats inside,” the spokesman said.

The bodies were later sent to Sri Aman Hospital.

Meanwhile, acting state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief ASP Mathew Manggie believed that the driver might have lost control of the car before it skidded off the road, hit the pole and ended up inside a ditch.

Based on initial investigation, the car was heading for Sri Aman at the time of the incident, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.