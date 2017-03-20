Upgrade tug of war competition to the next level – Awang Tengah

Awang Tengah leading his group comprising Henry (behind Awang Tengah), Naroden (behind Henry) and others in the tug of war.

LAWAS: The organiser for the Lawas District tug of war competition has been told to look into ways to upgrade the event to a Borneo level competition.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan made this call when officiating at the Lawas District tug of war competition here on Saturday.

“We have proven our success in organising a Borneo level sepak takraw tournament and why not take a step further to repeat similar success by organising this competition on a Borneo level with challenge trophy,” he said.

Besides the tug of war, Awang Tengah said he was also keen to promote other folk games like top spinning, adding that a proper facility to promote top spinning in the district was in the pipeline.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said folk games were part of the culture of the people here and their popularity could be enhanced via annual games which would also attract visitors to the state.

The event, organised by the neighbourhood committee of Serdang/Belipat in collaboration with Bukit Sari Tug of War Club, saw 12 teams competing for honours and bragging rights.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, PBB Bukit Sari deputy chairman Councillor Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa, Lawas District education officer Awang @ Ibrahim Ahmad, and Lawas District unity officer Faridah Tair.