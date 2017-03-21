Banjar has three IT-based village libraries

MARTAPURA, South Kalimantan: Banjar district has three IT-based village libraries equipped with computers to access any information needed, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Banjar Regent Khalilurrahman in Martapura on Sunday said Perpuseru verification team already declared the three were qualified as an IT-based library. They are available in the Dalam Pagar village, Indrasari Village, and Pasayangan Village, each equipped with three computers.

“We are grateful for the three villages already have an IT-based libraries, so that the entire community can take advantage of the facilities available,” he said.

According to him, Banjar District Government through the Libraries and Archives Agency kept trying to maximize the role of public libraries by providing library services ranging from sub-districts, schools, up to the village library which provide library borrow services and internet.

“We hope that the entire facility provide in the library to be utilized optimally so that the whole community can get the information quickly and accurately,” he said.

In addition, mobile libraries are also prepared to visit numerous points to facilitate the public to get information, including coming to the Islamic boarding school.