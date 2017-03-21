Cenviro spends RM20 mln for first phase of SAP

KUALA LUMPUR: Cenviro Sdn Bhd, a unit of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, has invested RM20 million to deploy the first phase of the multiple Systems, Applications and Products (SAP) solutions as part of its digital transformation.

Managing director, Khalid Bahsoon said this was aimed at improving the company’s efficiency and help reduce cost.

“The deployment will involve three phases, with the first starting today for a period of 18 months,” he told reporters after the signing of a softward licence and support agreement with SAP Malaysia Sdn Bhd yesterday.

Cenviro, a leader in integrated environmental solutions, has expertise in areas of waste management, from treatment to recycling, recovery and final disposal.

It has about 20 different business operating systems across multiple industries.

“One of the key things of deploying the solutions is to further consolidate those systems into a more efficient process.

“We believe that most likely within a year, we will be able to see some results, such as how it will support our future expansion like new merger and acquisition.

“Simultaneously, we will monitor the productivity and the efficiency of the system on how it will impact our bottom line,” he said.

Khalid said Cenviro would acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in Penang-based e-waste company, Shan Poornam Metals Sdn Bhd, by the third quarter of the year, increasing its stake to 60 per cent.

However, he declined to elaborate.

Cenviro, which had at least 2,000 clients nationwide, bought a 40 per cent stake in Shan Poornam last year.

He said currently Cenviro was developing 40.47 hectares (ha) in Seremban to build a recycling and recovering eco park.

“The construction work is under way now and we expect it to be completed between three and five years.

“Of the land, 2.02ha would be used as a training centre and 38.45ha would be developed as an eco park, which mainly for recycling and recovering activities,” he said.

Khalid said with the activities that have been carried out currently, he was upbeat the company would register a positive prospect for this year despite the challenging economic environment. — Bernama