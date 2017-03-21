Firm never dealt in firearms — IGP

KULAI: Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar yesterday confirmed that the company, International Golden Services Sdn Bhd, had never dealt in firearms in this country as claimed by certain quarters.

Instead, he said, the company which was a joint venture between North Korea and Malaysia only sold military communication devices known as Glocom.

According to Khalid, although the company had been involved in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibitions and conferences in Malaysia three times (in 2012, 2014 and 2016), the company never received any orders for their products.

“The company had never transacted firearms in the country, so the claim is not true. It’s only an accusation that they sold and bought firearms, (but) no, they had not sold even one weapon.

“Although they tried to market the military telecommunications equipment, they didn’t even manage to sell those, so this is my explanation on the North Korean company,” said Khalid.

The company, registered in mid-2012, was closed down on March 15, this year after an application was made to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister on the matter following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder brother of North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un.

According to Khalid, a winding down application for the company had been made by the Malaysian shareholders of the company in 2015. However, it was not signed by the North Korean shareholders at the time. — Bernama