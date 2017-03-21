Govt to consider land application for wushu centre

KUCHING: The State government will be looking into the application by Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) for a piece of land to build its wushu centre.

Youth, Sports and Solidarity assistant minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah pledged that he will try his best to help in this matter.

“I have been to the state elite training centre last year and it is in a pathetic state. Wushu really needs a proper training ground,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from WFS president Allen Wong and officials, state athletes and team officials for the Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM) Wushu Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur from Mar 24-26.

The wushu athletes currently train at the Kota Sentosa Sports Centre. Athletes can be easily distracted as their training ground is adjacent to the futsal courts.

Lighting is poor and whenever it rains, the rain water seeps into the place.

As a result the wooden platform supporting the training carpet gets wet and rotten over time and this will endanger the athletes as training involves much jumping and flipping.

Karim was also briefed on WFS and Wushu Federation of Malaysia’s (WFM) proposal to get into the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) as an annual event. If this materialises, the expenses of the athletes competing in the MSSM championship will be borne by MSSM.

Understanding that the parents are paying for the expenses for their children to compete in this KPM meet, Karim approved a sponsorship of RM10,000 to help ease their burden.