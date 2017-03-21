JKR Sandakan urged to come up with sewage system report

SANDAKAN: Industrial Development Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah has urged the Public Works Department (JKR) here to come up with a detailed report on its work schedule to maintain and manage the sewage system in the district.

Tan said Sandakan which covers three parliamentary consituencies including Batu Sapi, Libaran and Sandakan, has a huge number of sewage treatment plants (one for each development), hence a systematic schedule and management is important to ensure that the sewage system here is working well.

“Sewage system is important and we have to pay attention to it. Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) is in charge to give a helping hand, but the main department that is responsible is JKR.

“It is JKR’s responsibility to ensure the sewage system is working well. Sandakan is a huge area, this is not a small job, hence I need to see JKR’s plan to manage the work and maintainance schedule; details like the number of workers and places they cover. We need to discuss this so that JKR could incorporate its schedule with SMC and work together.

“I do not want them (JKR) to wait until there is sewage problem here to take action. We need to maintain these treatment plants so that there will not be any problems in the long run,” Tan explained during a press conference after he attended the District Action Council monthly meeting at SMC building here yesterday.

The meeting which was chaired by SMC President Datuk Ir James Wong, involved various government agencies to discuss on issues and problems within the district.

Tan, who is also the Tanjung Papat assemblyman, said that he needs to look through the report provided by JKR himself so that he could identify the problem and come up with a solution to solve the sewage problems in Sandakan together. He will be expecting the report within a week.

There have been complaints on sewage problems such as clogged toilets in residential areas and clogged drains here.

The people have nowhere to report this problem as some are not aware that the sewage system here is now under the responsibility of JKR.

With this, Tan suggested for JKR to set up an official hotline for the people here. For the time being, residents here could contact JKR Sandakan by calling its office number at 089-273 733.

Besides the report on the sewage system, Tan said he also needs JKR to present an extensive report on plans to maintain the drainage system here to avoid the problem of flash floods.

Although the sewage and drainage system are under the responsibility of JKR, Tan said that the people here are also responsible to maintain the cleanliness of their toilet bowls, manholes and drains.

“We do not deny the responsiblity to maintain the sewage and drainage system here, but the people must also cooperate to maintain cleanliness to minimize our work. After all, all these problems are caused by rubbish and solid wastes which are man made,” he explained.

Also present during the press conference was Tanjung Papat Community Development Officer, Wong Chee Kiat.