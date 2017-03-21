Miri are state schools karate champions

KUCHING: Doushinkan Shitoryu Miri dominated the 3rd Sarawak Dojo Karate Championship at IPGTAR Kota Samarahan Campus last weekend by capturing eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals to top the medal tally.

The gold medalists were Ku Jia He (Boys Kata 8-11 years), Ku Jia Hong (Boys Kata 12-13 yr), Adrian Ngui Hao Yun (Boys Kata 14-17 yr), Sammi Sim Yu (Girls Kata 10-13 yr), Cindy Ngui Xin Yu (Girls Kata 14-18 yr, Girls Kumite Open), Pui Rui Qi (Boys Kumite 14-15 yr) and Adam Fabian (Boys Kumite 16-17 yr).

Finishing second were Koushinkan Shitoryu Lundu who bagged four gold, two silver and four bronze while Isshinkan Shitoryu Kuching were third with 3-5-8. The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by Goshinryu Sarawak (1-3-5) and Gi Toku Kai Kuching (1-2-0).

In his closing remarks, Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee said the State government through the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) will be working closely with the Persatuan Karate-do Negeri Sarawak and Persatuan Gi Toku Kai Negeri Sarawak to organise more tournaments.

Competitions, he added, are very important for athletes to prove their mettle and gain experience.

Organising chairman Clarence Leong recorded his appreciation to IPGTAR for the use of its gymnasium hall as the venue as well as all those who contributed one way or another to the success of the tournament.

The two-day tournament was participated by about 100 athletes from five teams.