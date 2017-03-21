Latest News World 

Mozambican footballer killed in croc attack

Two neighbours who witnessed the attack in Tete, Mozambique estimated the crocodile to have been about five-metres (16-feet) long -AFP photo

MAPUTO: A young Mozambican football player was snatched and killed by a crocodile while training along the banks of a river, his club said on Monday.

Estevao Alberto Gino, 19, who played for Mozambique’s second division club Atletico Mineiro de Tete, lived near the Zambezi river in the western province of Tete.

The incident happened last Thursday.

“On that night, he was training and after jogging he stretched his hands into the water and that was when the crocodile caught him,” coach Eduardo Carvalho told AFP.

Two neighbours who witnessed the attack estimated the crocodile to have been about five-metres (16-feet) long, and “they could not do anything” to save him, said Carvalho.

Crocodile attacks are common along the Zambezi river.

Local police spokesman Leonel Muchina confirmed the incident to AFP saying the footballer’s body has not yet been found. -AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of