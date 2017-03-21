MTIB, UITM cooperate on research into 10 Malaysian tropical woods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) is working with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to undertake research and development into 10 Malaysian wood species for glued laminated timber (glulam).

MTIB Director-General Datuk Dr Jalaluddin Harun said the research involved the compilation of wood strength data to determine the maximum load that can be sustained by a glulam beam.

“The research on the physical pressure is to identify the strength of the 10 tropical wood species based on the Eurocode standard for use as structural material that can sustain weight and at the same time expand the wood application in the country as structural building material.

“Glulam has a better strength ration than steel, so, it has huge potential in the construction and architectural landscape industries,” he told Bernama after the talk show, Ruang Bicara, here last Friday.

He said glulam had also been used widely and is the trend in a number of countries such as Sweden and Germany, while used as a structural component in the construction of bridges.

Elaborating further, Jalaluddin said the research by UiTM’s Institute for Infrastructure Engineering and Sustainable Management (IIESM) is also aimed at promoting local wood products as key construction material to overcome environmental issues.

“The research is apt in reducing carbon contamination spread through construction projects that use cement and concrete, with wood being a green and sustainable material,” he added.

The UiTM research is being led by Prof Dr Zakiah Ahmad and began in 2015 with the 10 wood species coming from Sarawak, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu, with the complete data to be ready by year-end.

The species are namely Balau, Kempas, Kelat, Resah, Kapur, Keruing, Mengkulang, Light Red Meranti, Geronggang and Acacia.

The initiative is also to ensure that the wood products and wood engineering is useable by architects, developers, contractors and engineers in the construction industry, while serving to enhance the manufacturing, production and construction industries as well as skills in Malaysia. — Bernama