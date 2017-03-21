Peace Pipe finds the right gear

KUCHING: Peace Pipe (Roslan Bujang) ended a long also-ran sequence by scoring an impressive come-back win in Race Two (Class 4 – 1000M) on Sunday.

The eight-year-old, demoted after a series of unplaced runs in Class 3, found the right gear in the lower class, storming home by 4 lengths from Perfect Dancer (Mazlan Bujang) to pay RM11.

Dash For Cash (Nurfitri Umar), an easy winner on the first weekend, was never in the hunt, finishing down the field for a distant third.

Peace Pipe is owned by W Stable and trained by Tamizi Putit.

Newcomer Suaji (Othman Putit) produced a strong finish for a winning debut in Race Three (Class 3 – 1000M).

The three-year-old got up in the final few strides to edge stablemate Cherokee (Roslan Bujang) by quarter length in a thrilling finish.

Ratu Mabahai (Azizi Jasmi) dropped in for third, a distance behind.

Suaji, owned by Beraya Stable and trained Tamizi Putit, paid RM6.

In a one-stable race, Monolita showed her class by cantering to another big-margin win, leaving the rest to scurry for the minor placings in Class 1 over 1000M in Race Five.

The four-year-old filly, who had nothing to beat in Class 3 last week, proved the handicapper right for doublepromoting her to Class 1 when she vanquished the field of eight in top company with ridiculous ease.

The race was all over bar the shouting 200M out as the Beraya Stable’s racer strolled home unchallenged to complete a double for the meeting.

Stablemate Emplia Boy (Mazlan Bujang) finished a distant second with Zorro third, half length further back.

Monolita, who paid RM6, was the fourth winner in a row for Tamizi Putit who also saddled the winner in Race Four (Class 2 – 1000M) with Storm Raider.

The six-year-old cantered home an easy seven-length winner to also chalk up a double for the meeting.

Bojeng (Hamid Elli) finished second with Geronimo (Nurfitri Umar) third, seven lengths further back.

Storm Raider paid RM10.

The going was yielding.