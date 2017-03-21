Sarawak Immigration Department detains 189 illegal foreign workers

KUCHING: Sarawak Immigration Department arrested 189 illegal foreign workers in a dawn raid on a construction site in Balingian, Mukah on Sunday.

Immigration spokesman Maspaun Bolhasan said the operation mounted between 5am and 8.30am involved 72 officers led by the department’s enforcement deputy chief Rosliah Kassim.

In a statement here yesterday, she said the team rounded up 376 individuals comprising 158 Indonesians, 127 Chinese, 43 Indians, 37 Bangladeshis, seven Filipinos, one Sri Langkan and three locals.

“Upon inspection, 119 of the men and two women (67 Indonesians; 16 Chinese; 16 Indians; 18 Bangladeshis; and four Filipinos) were found without valid travel documents, an offence under Section 6(1)(c)Immigration Act 1959/63,” she said.

She said 41 Indonesians, three Indians and two Filipinos were arrested for overstaying, an offence under Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act.

She said 14 other Indian workers, seven Bangladeshis and the sole Sri Langkan were arrested for allegedly abusing their social visit passes under Article 11(7)(a) of the Immigration Regulations 1963. Several officers sustained minor injuries in ensuing struggles with some of the foreigners who started to act aggressively in their attempts to escape, according to her.

Meanwhile, state Immigration director Ken Leben noting that the arrests were the biggest by far this year, attributed the success of the raid to team spirit, including the department’s intelligence section.

“We will not compromise with any quarters, individuals or companies, in combating the problem of illegal foreign workers. We will take stern action against those responsible including hauling them to the courts,” he said.

The suspects are currently detained at the department’s detention depot in Simuja near Serian town pending further investigations. — Bernama