Young Rhinos lift SDNU President Cup

Top four teams and Churchill (third left, back row) during a photo-call — Photos by Jeffery Mostapa Dr Ong (seventh right, standing) presenting the cheque of RM3,000 to Churchill while VIPs, guests and players look on

KUCHING: Young Rhinos won the SDNU President Cup and pocketed the RM1,500 cash prize at Stakan Sports Centre, Kota Sentosa here on Sunday.

Finishing runners-up to fourth were Belia SDNU, Emmanuel and Tabong who received RM1000, RM700 and RM500 respectively.

The futsal tournament kicked off with a friendly match which saw the Technical team defeating their VIP counterparts 2-0.

Among the guests present were Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) treasurer-general and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang who represented guest-of-honour SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, deputy president Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (Deputy Minister for Rural and Regional Development), Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.

Dr Ong also presented the SSC sponsorship of RM3,000 to organisers SDNU youth to help finance another future tournament. Among those who sponsored jerseys for Saturday’s tournament were Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa and Snowdan.

Prizes were given away by SDNU Youth chairman Churchill Edward Drem, secretary Surai Abell, Stakan Unit protem chairman Desmond Joseph Sandai and Technical team member Priscilla John.