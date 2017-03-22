8000 e-KTP Banjarbaru unprinted

BANJARBARU, South Kalimantan: Due to empty of blank card, then 8,000 electronic ID card (e-KTP) can not be printed in Banjarbaru. All applicants are only given certificate, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Banjarbaru Civil Registry and Demography Agency (Disdukcapil) Sri Fatma Karmailita here on Monday said that since October 2016 thousands of e-KTP have not been printed.

“We can not print because blank card is empty and it is nationally occurring, so people who are already doing the recording are given certificates (popularly known here as KTP sementara),” she said.

She said the letter of certification is only temporary as replacement of e-ID that have not been printed and is only valid for six months. Afterwards, people should immediately extend in Disdukcapil.

“The certificate is valid only six months and should be extended. If it is lost or damaged, the holder shall renew at the Office of Disdukcapil,” she said.

“The information we receive blank cards will be available in April 2017 and we expect e-KTP can be printed,” she said.

Anyway the agency continues to meet people’s desire to have ID cards in just one day to accomplish and free of charge.

“We continually strive to improve services in the manufacture of e-ID cards and to accomplish in one day, but because of the blank card empty so the printing process is hampered,” she said.