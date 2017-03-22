Back by popular demand, arm wrestling contest

KUCHING: Premier 101 Community Club will be holding its second arm wrestling charity tournament due to popular demand.

This year’s event at Premier 101, Jalan Tun Jugah here on May 5 and 6 follows on the heels of the inaugural contest in Nov last year.

According to the club’s press release yesterday, international competitors will join local ones in the men open (85kg and above), men (75-84kg), men (below 75kg), women open, Sarawak Closed (men 75kg and above and men below 75kg) and the left-handed category (men 75kg and above and men below 75kg).

Cash prizes await all winners up to third spot. Champions in the five men’s categories and women open will pocket RM3,000 each.

“We may also increase the grand prize and it is set to be the biggest in Malaysia. Before this time, the biggest prize was RM1,500,” the club spokesman Stephen Kee was quoted as saying.

Organisers are targeting 10 charitable bodies to receive donation this year. Among those will be St Teresa School, Salvation Army, Salvation Army’s Children Home, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Perkata and Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society.

They have also spotted Police marine staff Desmond Joseph Sandai and student Jackliss Gunner as strong contenders to pull the crowd.

Spectators can also look forward to more than 20 lucky draw prizes including a Vivo V5 hand phone.

Members of the public can call 019-8215488 (Matthew) and 019-4677377 (Desmond) for more details.