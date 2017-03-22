Contracts worth RM9 billion expected to be signed during LIMA 2017

LANGKAWI: Contracts worth over RM9 billion are expected to be signed during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition 2017.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this mirrored the vibrant growth of the country’s aerospace industry, promising a great potential for the country’s economic growth.

“I expect that within a decade, Malaysia will become an aerospace hub,” he said at the launch of the International College of Yayasan Melaka Langkawi Aviation (ICYMLA) here yesterday.

At the event, Zahid witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the college with various aerospace industry players such as Redlands Aviation, Wakaf Air, MNM Services and D’Aviation Services, as well as, another MoU with Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera.

Last year’s edition of LIMA saw contracts worth RM9.29 billion signed.

Meanwhile, Zahid said freight shipping companies had been instructed to employ locals as supervisors and were prohibited from employing foreigners for the position.

“Foreign workers cannot be taken as supervisors as the post is meant for Malaysians, and I have asked the employers to give the jobs to locals,” he said.

ICYMLA is a training institution approved by the Department of Civil Aviation to conduct courses for aircraft maintenance licences. — Bernama