Food court in viral rat photo back in operation

By Wilfred Pilo

KUCHING: Kuching District Health Office has lifted the closure orders of the food court at RH Plaza Kuching on the afternoon of Mac 17.

State Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim said that the health office had issued a directive that the food court can resume operation after it cleaned up and performed corrective measures.

“The closing instructions was issued by the Kuching District Health Office on March 16, 2017 for a period of 14 days to clean-up and corrective measures as it was under their jurisdiction,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Dr Jamilah added that any food premises ordered to close may open earlier than the 14 days if the health officer is satisfied on the action taken, or longer than 14 days if no action is taken or actions taken are not satisfactory.

The Borneo Post reached out to the Health Department for an explanation after members of the public informed that the food court in question had now resumed operation.

It was shut down after the circulation of a viral photo showing two mice savouring some bee hoon which was left unattended at one of the stall.

Since the incident, Dr Jamilah said that the food court operator has done the necessary cleaning work and take corrective measures.

She further said that the operator had appointed a pest control company to control and monitor the pest on the premises.

Earlier, the food court was asked to closed by Kuching District Health Office as they contravened Section 11 of the Food Acts 1983.