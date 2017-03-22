Google Doodle pays tribute to P Ramlee

KUALA LUMPUR: Google paid tribute to the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee today in conjunction the legendary artiste’s 88th birthday through a doodle on its search browser.

Malaysian users who accessed the website could see a sketch of the screen legend in the most memorable image of the thin mustache, appearing resplendent in a suit, with his head slightly tilting to the side.

In addition, it also displayed P. Ramlee seated in the director’s chair while holding a music sheet in his right hand, a hailer on his left hand, and a guitar placed on the chair.

“Google Doodle today highlighted the legendary artiste whose talents reached beyond the world of entertainment and winning the hearts of the people, from all walks of life,” according to the statement on the website today.

Born on March 22, 1929, P. Ramlee, whose real name was Teuku Zakaria Teuku Nyak Putih, died on May 29, 1973, and was an actor, director, writer, and a prolific composer who had contributed more than 60 films and composed some 250 songs.

After his departure, Malaysians continued his legacy by paying tribute to him in the form of posthumous awards and commemorated his name on iconic places such as museums and buildings. – Bernama