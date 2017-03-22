Latest News Nation 

Local activist fined RM10,000 for screening uncensored movie

KUALA LUMPUR: A local activist was fined RM10,000 or one year imprisonment today for screening a movie, “No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka” which had not been approved by the Film Censorship Board.

Lena Rasathi Hendry, 32, who was a coordinator at Pusat Komas Pusat was found guilty by the Magistrate’s Court here on Feb 21.

She committed the offence at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Kuala Lumpur & Selangor in Jalan Maharajalela here, at 9pm on July 3, 2013.

The charge under Section 6(1)(b) of the Film Censorship Act 2002, carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to RM30,000, or both, on conviction.

Deputy public Nurakmal Farhan Aziz called eight witnesses while defence counsel New Sin Yew called three witnesses during the trial. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of