Local activist fined RM10,000 for screening uncensored movie

KUALA LUMPUR: A local activist was fined RM10,000 or one year imprisonment today for screening a movie, “No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka” which had not been approved by the Film Censorship Board.

Lena Rasathi Hendry, 32, who was a coordinator at Pusat Komas Pusat was found guilty by the Magistrate’s Court here on Feb 21.

She committed the offence at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Kuala Lumpur & Selangor in Jalan Maharajalela here, at 9pm on July 3, 2013.

The charge under Section 6(1)(b) of the Film Censorship Act 2002, carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to RM30,000, or both, on conviction.

Deputy public Nurakmal Farhan Aziz called eight witnesses while defence counsel New Sin Yew called three witnesses during the trial. – Bernama