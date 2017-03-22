Latest News Nation 

MDEC and Alibaba sign 4 MoUs on e-hub establishment

File photo of Najib having a light moment with Jack Ma (right) during the launching ceremony of Alitrip Malaysia Tourism Pavilion last year. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and China’s e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, today signed four memorandum of understandings (MoUs) to establish an e-hub under the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) initiative.

The MoUs include the establishment of an e-fulfillment hub near KLIA; a one-stop online cross-boarder trading services platform; cooperation in e-payment and financing; as well as, development of e-talent training that will
fit into Malaysia’s transportation roadmap to a digital economy.

The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Founder and Executive Chairman of China’s Alibaba Group Jack Ma. — Bernama

