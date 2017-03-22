Miri Century Ride attracts international field

MIRI: The inaugural Miri International Century Ride on March 26 will see six races and offer prize money totalling RM12,900.

Although the 400 cyclists comprise mostly Sarawakians there will be riders from South Africa, Germany, Holland, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.

The event, organised by Masterpiece Cycling Club and Specialised Miri, has six categories: Men Elite Open, Men Veteran, Men Masters, Men Junior, Ladies Open and Mountain Bike.

Assistant Tourism minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Miri mayor Adam Yii have been invited to flag-off for the event at Imperial Mall & Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

From the starting point, the participants will pass through the Miri city centre to Bekenu via Miri Bintulu Pan Borneo road and turn back to Lambir via the coastal road heading to the finishing line at the Imperial Mall.

The race is expected to take two hours 30 minutes.

“The route has numerous challenges over the 120km distance that will push the cyclists’ fitness to its limit with a climbing stage at Bukit Song, Lambir, which is a 1.5km climb at an estimated gradient of 15 per cent where the fastest cyclist to achieve the climb would win the title King of Bukit Song,” said organising spokesman Jack Ho.

Participants would also stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes worth RM20,000 with a Specialised Road Bike as the grand prize.

The event is supported by Ministry of Tourism Sarawak, Miri City Council, Fire and Rescue Services Department (Bomba), Royal Malaysia Police and Cycling Association of Sarawak.