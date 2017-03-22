More than 2,000 houses in Julay, Sarawak, will enjoy 24 hours supply of treated water

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,260 houses in Julau, Sarawak will enjoy 24 hours supply of treated water through the second phase of the Julau Rural Water Supply project.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM40.5 million project, under the 11th Malaysia Plan, was an initiative of the government to ensure the success of the Rural Water Supply Project (BALB) and Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) in the country.

“The project scope includes the construction of treated water plant, water intake and the piping system, for the 24-hour comfort and convenience of the residents in the constituency,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nanta, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Joseph Salang (BN-Julau) who wanted to know if the government had plans to build a bigger water treatment plant for the constituency.

Replying to Salang’s earlier question about the current status of the BALB and RES, Nanta said that based on data from the Sarawak Public Utilities Ministry, about 70.3 per cent of Julau residents were enjoying electricity supply, while 22 per cent of the population received 24-hour supply of treated water since last year.

Under the first rolling plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan, Nanta said the government had approved nine RES projects for the constituency, involving cost amounting to RM34.8 million and would benefit 655 households.

“All the projects are expected to be ready between the third quarter of this year and the second quarter of 2018,” he said.

For the BALB projects, he said there were three projects listed in the 11th Malaysia Plan and the implementation process was dependent on the priority list of the Sarawak State Planning Unit before being considered by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for approval. – Bernama