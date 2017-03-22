PBS branches intact despite crossovers – division chief

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Matunggong Division chief Sarapin Magana yesterday denied that 220 leaders and members had ditched the party for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“After learning about the said crossover, we went to check the branches and I am happy to say that only a few decided to ditch PBS for PKR, mainly the chiefs and not over 200 as reported.

“In addition only three branches were involved, namely Kg Rita, Buranak Silad and Kg Indarason Sava, instead of five as mentioned in the news report,” he said.

Sarapin added that during a meeting with the remaining leaders and members of the said branches, they had pledged loyalty and continuous support to the party leadership.

“These branches are still intact and new leaders will be appointed to lead the members.

“Through our internal investigations, we found out that those who left are disgruntled leaders who have been asking for government posts, while some were removed from their current position due to non-performance,” said Sarapin.

He added that at least five of those who recently joined PKR admitted receiving money as enticement to cross over and join the opposition.

“These people said they were willing to cross over in exchange for cash, because they felt it was their only chance to get some money, and the opportunity will only knock once,” Sarapin stressed.

It was reported that on Sunday, five PBS branch leaders together with their committee and ordinary members handed over their application forms to PKR Kota Marudu chairperson Christina Liew to join the party during a meet-the-people session held at Kg Rita.

They said the decision to ditch PBS was due to their loss of confidence in the party’s leadership, claiming that their welfare was not looked after over the years by their respective elected representatives, besides other issues.

“PBS is a proven fighter for Sabah’s rights. No other party has been consistent and persistent in this noble struggle. So when people leave, I believe they left for their own personal gain and agenda.

“PKR must be desperate for cheap publicity in Matunggong that their leaders resort to concocting stories and using mischievous tactics to recruit new members,” Sarapin said.