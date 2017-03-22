Preventing spread of H5N1

State restricts livestock imports, screens visitors from Peninsular Malaysia as precaution

KUCHING: The state is restricting livestock imports from Peninsular Malaysia, particularly Kelantan, due to the outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) there.

Public Health Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said visitors from Peninsular Malaysia, especially from Kelantan, are being screened upon their arrival in the state.

“Cases of bird flu happen only in Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in Kelantan. Sarawak is well protected for two reasons – we have surveillance (screening) of all travellers from Peninsular Malaysia, particularly from Kelantan.

“We are also monitoring any kind of meat imported from Peninsular Malaysia. We are taking the precautionary measures, and in a way the state is well under surveillance,” Dr Jerip told reporters after presenting RM630,000 in minor rural project (MRP) grants to 30 recipients from Mambong state constituency yesterday.

On Sunday, the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department destroyed 1,800 birds and 1,075 eggs in a bid to stop the H5N1 outbreak there.

The Kelantan state government declared the outbreak a ‘state disaster’ on March 15.

Meanwhile Dr Jerip said the ministry is very concerned about cleanliness and disposal of food waste at eateries.

He called on the public to report errant operators to local councils and the Health Department.

Dr Jerip said recent case of rats eating bee hoon at a food outlet was very “disturbing”, and stressed that the Health Department’s enforcement unit is monitoring food premises.

“We just had a meeting yesterday (Monday) on food safety, basically not just covering school canteens, but looking into food safety within the whole food supply chain, before it goes down to consumers.

“We are now concentrating on food stalls to ensure the premises and food preparation are clean and that disposal of food waste is in strict accordance with the regulations of local authorities,” he stressed.

He noticed that many food outlets in the state fail to meet the standards of cleanliness required.

“Many of our food outlets are not up to standard like toilets, floors and food preparation area, and the worst part is waste disposal which results in flies coming in and becoming a place for rats,” he said.

Regarding claims of sweets and chewing gum containing toxic substances being sold in school canteens, Dr Jerip said the ministry had sent the Food and Safety Department to check.

“Again, I think this is more from Peninsular Malaysia. At this point of time we have not found it yet in the state, but we will monitor to ensure it is not happening,” he said, adding the Health Department would screen products for toxic substances.