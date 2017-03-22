Sarawak mulls going into grain corn farming

Uggah (fourth right) and Harden (second right) scooping up some worms during a tour of the entomology laboratory at the Semenggoh Agriculture Research Centre. Also seen are Julaihi (third right) and Mussen (fifth right). — Photo by Kong Jun Liung Uggah taking a closer look at a plant during a tour of the tissue culture laboratory at the Semenggoh Agriculture Research Centre while Harden (second right), Julaihi (left) and Mussen (second left) look on. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: The state government is looking to introduce the planting of grain corn as part of its efforts to reduce the cost of production of the state’s livestock industry.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the state was currently importing RM263 million worth of corn for livestock feed and the amount for the whole country was RM3 billion.

In view of this, he pointed out that the federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry had decided to increase corn production in the country so as to reduce its dependence on imported corn.

“The grain corn is a new crop for us in Sarawak and therefore, there is a need for some experimentation to find out which is the most suitable hybrid seed we can plant to meet the requirements of our weather and our land,” he told reporters after attending a briefing conducted by State Agriculture Department senior assistant director (research) Dr Lily Eng at the Semenggoh Agriculture Research Centre near here yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister, expressed his confidence that the state would be able to develop maize farming much like its neighbouring country, Indonesia.

“A few weeks ago, I joined Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek to visit the Minister of Agriculture in Indonesia where we were briefed on the success of the Indonesian agriculture sector to increase their corn production.

“So if Indonesia can do it, there is no reason Malaysia cannot, especially in Sarawak which is one of the most potential areas for corn planting because of our vast available lands,” he said.

As the next course of action, Uggah has directed for research on grain corn planting to commence starting with planting in a few hectares for experimentation.

“At the same time, during the paddy off-season later on, we will pick up a few areas in some of the paddy areas to have a trial plot during off-season planting for the corn.

“All our programmes will be supported by the federal government and next week, I will meet the minister (Ahmad Shabery) to present our plan to him because they have the programme that can support us,” he explained.

He also acknowledged that the grain corn project will be an interesting challenge for the state.

“This is because if we can reduce the import of our corn, it means that we can save a lot of foreign exchange and at the same time, we will reduce the cost of production for our livestock industry and give it a chance to grow and develop to become more competitive with other countries around this region.”

Meanwhile, when asked if there was any time frame given for this project, Uggah said it would depend on the state’s experimentation.

“We have yet to find out which is the most suitable hybrid seed we can plant. We have been told that there had been some success in Kedah, Terengganu and I think Johor.

“Since we have just started, I hope that we will find the right seed to plant so that we can proceed beyond that.”

Assistant Minister of Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantations Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Assistant Minister of Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and State Agriculture Department director Datu Lai Kui Fong were among those present.