Shares on Bursa Malaysia end higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued its upward momentum to close higher yesterday, as market sentiment was lifted by strong performance in most regional stock markets.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 5.26 points to close at 1,754.67 from Monday’s close of 1,749.41.

The benchmark index moved between 1,749.32 and 1,757.99 throughout the day, after opening 0.01 of-a-point higher at 1,749.42 yesterday.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 496 to 477, with 358 counters unchanged, 391 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Volume fell to 4.57 billion units worth RM3.28 billion from 6.01 billion units worth RM3.01 billion yesterday.

A dealer said most Asian stock markets rose on prospects of a less hawkish US Federal Reserve policy trajectory.

“On the local front, market sentiment was lifted following Maybank Kim Eng Group’s statement, saying that the FBM KLCI will likely hit the 1,800-level this year, supported by fundamentals and attractive valuation,” he said.

Earlier on, Maybank Kim Eng Chief Executive Officer Datuk John Chong was reported as saying that the positive momentum in the Malaysian equity market was also in line with the upside in the ASEAN market.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Petronas Chemicals rose two sen to RM7.45, IHH Healthcare added five sen to RM6.03 and Maxis gained three sen to RM5.08.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank added 10 sen to RM9, Public Bank eased six sen to RM20.08, TNB rose six sen to RM13.78 and Sime Darby was flat at RM9.30.

Of the actives, Olympia Industries declined two sen to 17 sen, Tanco increased 1.5 sen to 11 sen, Managepay Systems rose 2.5 sen to 26 sen and PUC Founder was half-a-sen lower at 15 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 37.6 points to 12,406.35, the FBMT100 Index rose 35.06 points to 12,058.65, and the FBM Emas Syariah Index was 43.74 points better at 12,795.99.

The FBM 70 inched up 37.62 points to 14,429.92 and the FBM Ace increased 1.05 points to 5,612.93.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index perked 38.83 points to 15,828.05, the Plantation Index eased 3.01 points to 8,200.41 and the Industrial Index rose 5.05 points to 3,284.02.

Main Market turnover fell to 3.1 billion units worth RM3.07 billion from 3.51 billion units worth RM2.73 billion yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 1.08 billion shares valued at RM161.28 million from 2.02 billion shares valued at RM227.54 million.

Warrants contracted to 296.69 million units worth RM33.36 million from 392.33 million units worth RM43.62 million.

Consumer products accounted for 244.37 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (645.28 million), construction (199.31 million), trade and services (1.06 billion), technology (216.66 million), infrastructure (21.01 million), SPAC (15.38 million), finance (139.73 million), hotels (3.55 million), properties (530.69 million), plantations (41.47 million), mining (31,100), REITs (13.26 million), and closed/fund (26,500).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visit www.bursamalaysia.com.