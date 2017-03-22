Some areas in KK to observe Earth Hour March 25

KOTA KINABALU: Street lights around the city centre will be turned off for one hour on Saturday, March 25, in conjunction with Earth Hour.

Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai said that the street lights would be switched off in some areas around the city beginning from 8.30pm.

Yeo said that the areas include the stretch of road along Teluk Likas to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) roundabout, Segama Complex, Segama Waterfront, Sinsuran, Jalan Tun Razak, the city centre till the Karamunsing flyover and Jalan Mat Salleh to Tanjung Aru first beach.

In addition, Yeo said in a press conference yesterday that City Hall lights would also be turned off together with street lights around the building, to support the theme ‘This Earth Hour, Shine A Light on Climate Action.’

He hoped that owners of buildings, business premises and residential houses jointly support the programme, regardless of whether they are in the city centre or outside the region.

Furthermore, Yeo urged institutions of higher education around the State capital to support the annual awareness event.

“It’s important for these institutions to get involved because they are the ones educating and raising awareness on the issue of climate change, especially among youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, various activities have been organised in conjunction with Earth Hour, with three new events to be contested, comprising a robot design and iconic building contest, in addition to Mister and Miss Creative.

Earth Hour 2017 will be held at Segama Waterfront from 2pm to 10pm, to be officiated by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and minister in charge of City Hall, Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah.

Also present at yesterday’s press conference were City Hall director general Datuk Joannes Solidau, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) corporate communications manager Chendramata Sinteh, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu general manager Thor Gervasi, Kota Kinabalu district deputy police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman and World Wildlife Fund-Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) Sabah Office chairman of conservation, Dr John Tay.