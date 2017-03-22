Soon Kai passes away

KUCHING: Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai has passed away this morning at around 4am.

Soon Kai, who was also former Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president from 1991 to 1996, was 90 years old.

He is survived by wife Datuk Seri Jane Yong, three children Chee Liang, Chee May, Chee Ling and grandchildren.

In 1959, Soon Kai became the first Sarawakian to graduate as a surgeon in Britain.

He served as a government doctor for 15 years and spent another four years in private practice before entering politics and becoming a state minister in 1974.

He was deputy chief minister before he retired from politics in 1996 and was then the science adviser to the Sarawak government.

The wake will be held at his residence at No. 8 Lorong Tabuan 2, off Jalan Tabuan, Kuching on this Friday at 7pm while the encoffin service will be held at his residence on Saturday at 8am.

Funeral service will be held in Trinity Methodist Church at Jalan Ellis at 9am and thereafter proceed for cremation at Nirvana Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian in his Facebook post, said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Soon Kai.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our Honourary Party President and the third party president, comrade YABhg Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr. Wong Soon Kai last night (10/2/1927 – 22/3/2017)

“On behalf of Sarawak United People’s Party I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puan Sri Dr. Jane Yong, her children and grandchildren.”

Dr Sim, who is Local Government Minister, recalled Soon Kai was a party comrade who was always concerned with the welfare of the party and fellow Sarawakians till the end.

“He was a medical colleague, a great gentleman, a mentor, an inspiring leader and a statesman who dedicated his whole life to his fellow countrymen. It is truly a great loss to our homeland Sarawak and our country. May his soul rest in peace.”