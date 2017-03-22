State delegation seeks housing solutions in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A delegation from the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation, and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) will begin its working visit today to search for housing solutions.

The delegation will visit several housing-related government bodies here and in mainland China, as well as factories and production sites of several companies specialising in affordable housing solutions.

“China has done a lot for their public housing sector and I hope we can adopt some of their knowledge from this trip. That is the purpose of this trip and

I hope we can work together with them and learn from their experience,” said Urbanisation Assistant Minister Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

For Sheda, the main objective of the visit is to source for affordable housing solutions.

“We hope to learn from China the cost saving process and see the production of prefabricated modular building system in their factories. We hope to source

for alternative affordable housing solutions that may enhance the variety of housing in Sarawak,” said Sheda Kuching chairman Dr Christopher Ngui.

“This study visit may provide us with the opportunity to do so and if we can successfully

incorporate the technology into our housing developments, there is little doubt in my mind that the affordable housing situation in Sarawak will improve on the whole.”

The delegation will first visit the Hong Kong Urban Renewal Authority (URA) to gain insight on how the government agency has managed to revive dilapidated urban areas such as the now bustling Kwun Tong Town Centre.

Also on the programme is a visit to the Hong Kong Housing Authority (HKHA), which operates citizen home ownership schemes and private sector participation schemes.

In mainland China, the delegation will visit several factories and sites of prominent prefabricated housing system manufacturers, as well as attend a briefing on housing and city planning by the Qingdao Municipal Government.

Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed between the manufacturers and representatives of several Sarawakian companies.

Among those in the delegation are Assistant Minister of Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and Ministry of Housing permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman.