Two vying for SHAREDA presidency

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Housing And Real Estate Developers Association (SHAREDA) presidency will be contested by deputy president Chew Sang Hai and vice president Kong Chung Vui during the 24th annual general meeting on March 25.

Vice president Dato’ Ir. John Chee Shi Tong and secretary general Datuk Sr. Chua Soon Ping are vying for the deputy president post.

The incumbent president is Datuk Goh Fah Shun.

Chew is the executive director of Grand Merdeka Development Sdn Bhd, Kong is the managing director of Riverson Corporation, John is the managing director of J & M Development Sdn Bhd and Chua is the group managing director of Remajaya Sdn Bhd.

The two vice president, secretary-general, treasurer-general and six ordinary council members’ posts are being uncontested, according to SHAREDA in a statement yesterday.