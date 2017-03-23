Beware of fake RM100 notes in circulation

KUCHING: The police and Bank Negara are urged to carry out thorough investigation on the circulation of fake RM100 notes at a coffee shop here recently.

Dr Kelvin Yii, who is special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the matter was brought to light by the coffeeshop owner known only as Lee.

“They first received the first fake RM100 note on March 6 and the second on March 21. The notes were allegedly passed to them by a young customer at the shop.

“Lee took the money to a bank to pay for his loans. It was there that he was informed that the RM100 note was fake.

“We also received complaints that such fake notes were also circulated in King Centre and MJC Batu Kawah areas,” he said through a press statement issued here yesterday.

Yii said the circulation of fake notes was a serious offence and could be investigated under Section 489D of the Penal Code for making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency notes or bank notes, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and fine.

“A police report has been made regarding the matter, and we are thus urging them (police) to take immediate action.

“We also would like to inform the public, especially shop owners, of such incidents so that they will be extra careful,” he said.