Bintawa, Sg Apong now flood-free, thanks to new drains

KUCHING: Residents of Bintawa and Sungai Apong can now breathe a sigh of relief as the concrete drains at Jalan Bintawa to ease the perennial floods has finally been completed after experiencing a long delay.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central publicity secretary Milton Foo said all had been completed except for some landscaping works at the site.

“The flood in Pending area has been troubling the residents for many years,” he told a press conference at the SUPP Pending branch here yesterday.

“Now that the concrete drains are ready, it will hopefully quicken and ease the flow of water that in turn will reduce the risk of flooding.”

Foo later led a team, including officers from Kuching South City Council (MBKS), to inspect the project site.

The project, which started early last year, has been receiving much backlash from the public and opposition elected representatives for poor management.

DAP Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong even raised the matter on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting in November last year.

According to news reports, the project had been halted on several occasions after the initial appointed contractor failed to deliver the works according to specifications.

The problem thus led MBKS to terminate the contractor and ordered a re-tender to source for a competent contractor.

This has led to a significant delay to the project’s completion, which was supposed to be end of December last year.