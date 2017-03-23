Bintulu to host international soil management conference

BINTULU: The Malaysian Society of Soil Science (MSSS) and Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Sarawak will jointly organise the International Conference on Sustainable Soil Management (SOILS 2017) here.

Themed ‘Quality Soil Drives Productivity’, the conference will be held on April 4- 7 at Parkcity Everly Hotel.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is scheduled to launch the conference.

A press release said SOILS 2017 will provide a platform for academicians, researchers, industries, institutions, agencies and organisations to discuss advances in responsible soil use and management.

The invited speakers are Harran University Turkey and Turkey Ministry of Food Agriculture and Livestock advisor Prof Dr Ahmet Mermut; National Academy of Agriculture Science, Rural Development, South Korea principal scientist Dr Joung Du Shin; and UPM Faculty of Agriculture precision agriculture Assoc Prof Dr Siva Kumar Balasundram.

The conference agenda include soil genesis and classification; soil physics and conversation; soil fertility and nutrient management; soil health and microbes; management of plantation soils; management of peat and other wetland soils; and biofertiliser and biochar utilisation for land improvement.