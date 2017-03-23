Games 

Bong is Triple X Bowling Classic champ

Ting Tieng Hee, reporters@theborneopost.com

Bong Kihow (left) receives prizes from organising chairman Kevin Yeo.

KUCHING: Former Sukma champion Bong Kihow won the Triple X Bowling Classic title at the Riverside Superbowl last Sunday after he downed 1,837 pins over eight games.

He received RM4,000 and an additional RM250 for a perfect seventh game as well as a hamper for the high game of 300.

Six pins behind in a close second was Hipni Morni while another ex-Sukma gold medallist and ex-national youth kegler Chong Jun Foo was third on 1,799 pinfalls.

They received RM2,500 and RM1,200 respectively.

In fourth and fifth positions were Mohd Naim Bebeto and Yean Chia Ming with 1,755 pinfalls and 1,753 pinfalls.

The champion of the Graded B & Below was Mohd Naim, with second to fifth placings won by Zaini Rawi, Lee Wee Ming, Ryan Lanyu and Kevin Yeo.

Meanwhile, Dayang Aida Natasha registered a total pinfalls of 1,737 to take the Ladies crown and pocket RM100. She also received a hamper for the high game of 232 in this category.

Robert Lu, who was named the most senior bowler, received a hamper.

