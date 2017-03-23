British police arrest several over deadly Westminster attack

Seven people have been arrested in raids on several addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in the country in connection with the deadly attack at Westminster, British police said Thursday.

“We have searched six addresses and made seven arrests. The inquiries in Birmingham and other parts of the country are continuing,” Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley told reporters at a press conference held outside London’s police headquarters.

Most of the arrests were made in London and Birmingham.

Rowley refused to identify the attacker, however, but said the assailant is believed to have acted alone after being “inspired by international terrorism”.

On Wednesday, the suspect ploughed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people, before crashing the vehicle into the gates of Britain’s parliament, scaling the fences and fatally stabbing a policeman.

Dozens of people were injured in the attack and seven of them are in critical condition. – FRANCE24/AP/Reuters