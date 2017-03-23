‘Chamber a good platform to produce young entrepreneurs’

MIRI: The Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri provides a good platform to produce more young entrepreneurs.

Outgoing Miri Resident Antonio Kathi Galis said DUBS Miri has helped the business community here to progress and increase in competitiveness.

“DUBS is a platform looking after the interests of Bumiputera entrepreneurs to progress and must strive forwards to compete further for their betterment,” Antonio said during DUBS Miri’s farewell high-tea for him on Tuesday.

He suggested DUBS Miri continue to improve networking and cooperation, as well as utilise programmes and schemes by government agencies.

On the Wireless Walk project, he said when completed it would give opportunities to small-time business operators to thrive.

Meanwhile, DUBS Miri chairman Samat Ali said Antonio has done a lot for Miri folk during his time as Resident.

“We, DUBS Miri, hope for better prospects in his future job scope in the Chief Minister’s Department and that he’ll continue to work closely for the betterment of Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said.