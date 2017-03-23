Sarawak 

‘Chamber a good platform to produce young entrepreneurs’

Mohamad Abdullah, reporters@theborneopost.com

DUBS Miri adviser Datuk Ibrahim Din (eighth left) presents a memento to Antonio. Samat is behind them.

MIRI: The Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri provides a good platform to produce more young entrepreneurs.

Outgoing Miri Resident Antonio Kathi Galis said DUBS Miri has helped the business community here to progress and increase in competitiveness.

“DUBS is a platform looking after the interests of Bumiputera entrepreneurs to progress and must strive forwards to compete further for their betterment,” Antonio said during DUBS Miri’s farewell high-tea for him on Tuesday.

He suggested DUBS Miri continue to improve networking and cooperation, as well as utilise programmes and schemes by government agencies.

On the Wireless Walk project, he said when completed it would give opportunities to small-time business operators to thrive.

Meanwhile, DUBS Miri chairman Samat Ali said Antonio has done a lot for Miri folk during his time as Resident.

“We, DUBS Miri, hope for better prospects in his future job scope in the Chief Minister’s Department and that he’ll continue to work closely for the betterment of Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of