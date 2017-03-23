‘Children must be educated about fire safety and prevention’

KUALA LUMPUR: Children must be educated about fire and burn safety as well as prevention as this aspect is not given enough attention by parents.

University Putra Malaysia’s Safe Kids Malaysia executive director , Professor Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani, said parents may not be aware of the magnitude or burden of the problem and possibly do not foresee the incident happening to their children.

“Parents need to understand schools would not be sufficient to address all types of injury prevention tips within their hours, also it is the duty as parents to spend time in educating their children on fire and burn safety in all aspects,” he told Bernama in a recent interview.

He listed top five causes of burn as hot utensils, hot iron, hot water heater, hot motorcycle exhaust pipe and firecrackers.

Dr Kulanthayan said the chances for children to be involved in fire and burn incidences are higher during school holidays like now, because children are not monitored as much as they are in schools.

“Due to the parents’ work commitment children are more likely to be alone at home,” he said.

Dr Kulanthayan said parents also tend to treat burns with toothpaste, however, this may worsen or increase the risk of infection and scars from the injury. — Bernama